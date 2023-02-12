Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Ramesh Bais appointed as new Governor of Maharashtra, BS Koshyari's resignation accepted by President

Ramesh Bais appointed as new Governor of Maharashtra, BS Koshyari's resignation accepted by President

1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Livemint
Ramesh Bais.

  • President accepts resignation of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, appoints Ramesh Bais as new governor

Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the new Governor of Maharashtra; President of India has accepted the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra.

