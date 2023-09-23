Not the 1st time for Ramesh Bidhuri: A look at BJP MP's previous offensive comments3 min read 23 Sep 2023, 03:54 PM IST
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri sparks controversy with derogatory remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali during Chandrayaan-3 discussion. Show cause notice issued by BJP president. Bidhuri has a history of making offensive comments.
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri has triggered a massive controversy after making a derogatory remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali during a discussion on Chandrayaan-3 mission's success. The video of Bidhuri's controversial references to the Danish Ali have gone viral on social media. Speaker Birla has cautioned him and warned of strict action if such an offence is repeated, however, opposition parties have been demanding strict action against him, including suspension from the House.