BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri has triggered a massive controversy after making a derogatory remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali during a discussion on Chandrayaan-3 mission's success. The video of Bidhuri's controversial references to the Danish Ali have gone viral on social media. Speaker Birla has cautioned him and warned of strict action if such an offence is repeated, however, opposition parties have been demanding strict action against him, including suspension from the House.

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda has a issued show cause notice to their party MP Ramesh Bidhuri for use of objectionable words against BSP's Danish Ali in Parliament, according to PTI report. The said remarks were expunged from Parliamentary records and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh immediately expressed regret for Bidhuri's behaviour in the House.

This is not the first time, Bidhuri has made such remarks. There have been previous other occasions when he have passed offensive remarks at members of political parties.

1. In a recent incident, Last month, Bidhuri called Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ‘Bona’ meaning dwarf. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Well said Dwarf Duryodhan. Due to just 3 days of rain in Delhi, all the roads of Delhi were converted into lakes. Crores of scams in the name of making rooms in schools, the so-called World Class Mohalla Clinic is a den of animals and alcoholics."

2. In May 2019, a show cause notice was issued to Ramesh Bidhuri after he abused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a public meeting in South Delhi's Mehruali area. The notice was issued after Raghav Chadha lodged a complaint against him.

3. Prior to that, in 2017, he had passed remark on former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Mayawati during a public rally in Mathura. While speaking at an election rally, he had said, “Italy mein aise sanskar hote honge ke shadi ke 5-7 mahine baad pota ya poti bhi aa jaye, Bhartiya sanskriti mein nahi (a grandchild may be born within 5-6 months in Italy but in Indian culture), as quoted by Times of India. Further adding, he had said, "Aise sanskar Congress me ya Mayawati ji ke ghar me hote honge... Bhartiya sanskriti me aise sanskar nahi hai" (This kind of culture would either be in Mayawati's home or Congress family but it's not there in the Indian culture), as quoted by TOI.

4. As per media reports, in 2015, five women MPs including Ranjeet Ranjan (Congress), Sushmita Dev (former Congress and now part of TMC), Supriya Sule (NCP), Arpita Ghosh (TMC), PK Sreemathi Teacher (CPI(M)) had lodged a complaint had accused Bidhuri of using abusive and sexist remarks against them in the Lok Sabha. Bidhuri, however, had rejected all the allegations.

5. According to media reports, another incident happened last year in 2022, when a parent went to him to ask for his assistance with a school-related issue, Bidhuri allegedly told them, "Why do you give birth to a child in the first place?"

Meanwhile, Ramesh Bidhuri is a BJP MP from South Delhi and has been associated with the RSS since childhood. During his college years, he was also a member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the RSS's student outfit. He has been elected to Parliament in 2014 and 2019 from the South Delhi constituency. Speaking of his educational background, media reports state that he had done his graduation in Commerce from Delhi University and also pursed his LLB from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut. In 1993 and 1998, contested in Delhi assembly polls from Tughlakabad seat, however, he lost both the time. However, he later won in 2003 and 2008 from the same seat. Later, in 2009 Lok Sabha polls, he contested from South Delhi, however, he lost after winning in 2014 and 2019.

