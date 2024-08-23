Maize a good candidate to replace paddy and wheat in Punjab: Ramesh Chand

New Delhi: NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand said there is a need for a policy shift towards crop diversification in paddy-growing states.

About 94% of India's total agricultural land area of 219.16 million hectares is used for growing staples such as paddy and wheat. But these have come under the government's scanner for being water-guzzling and causing global warming.

Speaking at a Mint event, Chand said the government's policy think tank is working on a plan to identify certain high-value crops as replacements for paddy in Punjab, aiming to protect the environment while ensuring that farmers' incomes are not impacted.

Rice cultivation is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, particularly methane. Indian paddy fields emit about 3.3 million tonnes of methane annually, which accounts for around 10% of the country's total methane emissions. This is equivalent to about 82.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions in terms of its global warming potential, as per reports from the environment ministry.

In addition, there are ecological problems. According to a 2023 report from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), soil fertility in Punjab has significantly declined, with over 70% of soil samples tested showing nutrient deficiencies, particularly in phosphorus and potassium.

The report says continuous intensive cultivation and overuse of chemical fertilizers have led to a 25% reduction in soil organic matter over the past decade.

Need for diversification

The NITI Aayog member emphasised the need for crop diversification through a comprehensive policy that also focuses on developing related industries.

“The profitability and technological conformity of rice and wheat are currently so high that no other crops come close. However, this dominance has created challenges, especially in regions like Punjab, where water resources are depleting," he said at the event.

One of the most promising alternatives to paddy in Punjab is maize cultivation, which holds significant potential, particularly for bioethanol production. Chand also noted that high-value crops, such as fruit and vegetables, have the potential to replace cereal crops.

The productivity of maize in Tamil Nadu averages 7.5 tonnes per hectare over the last six years, while the national average is only 3.2 tonnes per hectare. Despite having only 2% of its area under maize cultivation, Tamil Nadu produces 10% of the total maize grown in the country.

“If Punjab adopts a similar approach, with the necessary investment in bioethanol and supportive policies, maize could effectively replace a significant portion of wheat and rice cultivation," he said.

Beneficial economically, too

This shift would not only be feasible but also economically beneficial, especially given the country's allowance for 20% ethanol blending, which could also open opportunities for export.

For this transition to succeed, however, strong industrial support and a well-defined industrial policy are crucial. The role of the state in facilitating this shift cannot be understated, as it will be essential to ensure that both the agricultural and industrial sectors are aligned for long-term sustainability.

Farmers are also moving towards adopting maize as an alternative crop to paddy. Speaking to Mint, Panipat-based farmer Pritam Singh said, “Crop diversification is essential to save the depleting water table and the fertility of the land, which has worsened due to overexploitation."

For farming co-existence

The NITI Aayog member also advocated for the coexistence of natural farming and inorganic farming methods, emphasizing the judicious use of chemicals and fertilizers.

India currently allows up to 20% ethanol blending with petrol under its Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme, and the government has set a target to achieve this 20% ethanol blending by 2025.

India is a major producer of maize, with an annual production of about 30 million tonnes grown across about 9.5 million hectares.

Globally, India ranks among the top 10 producers, contributing around 3-4% of the world's total maize production. Despite its significant production, India's maize exports are relatively modest compared to leading exporters like the United States, China, and Brazil.

In India, maize is grown in two seasons, rainy (kharif) and winter (rabi). Kharif maize represents around 83% of the maize area in India, while rabi maize corresponds to 17% of the maize area. Over 70% of kharif maize area is grown under rainfed conditions.