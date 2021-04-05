Former Karnataka Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Jarkiholi has tested positive for Covid-19. The BJP leader is self-quarantining after his test result for Covid-19 came back as positive.

Jarkiholi, allegedly involved in the scandal that has rocked state politics, is currently undergoing treatment at Gokak taluk hospital.

"On Thursday night, he had complained of fever and cough, on conducting rapid (antigen) test the result came out to be positive, as he had no other issues, he was advised home isolation," Dr Ravindra of the Gokak taluk hospital told news agency PTI.

Speaking to reporters, the doctor said, last night at about 10.30 he complained of breathing issues, so he was admitted and is undergoing treatment for Covid.

"Sugar and BP is bit high, but he is stable...he (Jarkiholi) is currently in ICU, depending on the situation we will decide...also two of his contacts have tested positive," he said, adding that the Gokak MLA had a travel history of Maharashtra and Bengaluru where there are high number of cases.

Jarkiholi had recently taken part in an election campaign a few days ago.

Jarkiholi, who is facing charges of sexual abuse, had failed to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials on Friday, citing health reasons.

He was earlier subjected to questioning on 29 March, during which he had sought four days time to answer their questions.

Jarkiholi's lawyer Shyam Sundar speaking to reporters in Bengaluru said, last time when the interrogation notice had come from the investigation officers, his client was unwell.

"He (Jarkiholi) had cold and body pain, also some eye related issues, I had informed the investigation officers the same and told them that he will appear another day, there was no further notice after that. I have been now officially informed that he has tested positive for Covid and was admitted at the Gokak government hospital," he said.

Based on inputs from the doctors as to when he will be fit, accordingly will inform it to investigation officers, the advocate added.

Urban development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj too earlier in the day said, Ramesh Jarkiholi has tested positive for coronavirus, and after recovery will participate in Belgaum Lok Sabha bypoll campaign.

Belgaum Lok Sabha seat, in Belagavi, the home district of Jarkiholi will go for bypolls on 17 April.

The woman allegedly involved in the CD scandal had on Sunday in a letter to the city Police Commissioner Kamal Pant asked the police to quiz the accused (Jarkiholi), without giving in to any pressure.

An FIR was registered against Jarkiholi on 26 March based on a written complaint by the woman through her lawyer.

Jarkiholi, who was Water Resources Minister in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led cabinet had resigned on 3 March, a day after news channels aired videos of the alleged sex scandal.

While Jarkiholi has repeatedly claimed his innocence and that the video was "fake", the woman in the purported sex video has accused him of sexually "using" her, cheating and threatening her after promising a government job.

With agency inputs

