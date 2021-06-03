The health of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal , who is admitted to AIIMS Delhi following post-Covid complications, is improving. However, the Union Education Minister is still in ICU, said Ajay Bisht, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to him.

Minister Pokhriyal was brought to the AIIMS on Tuesday morning after experiencing post-coronavirus complications. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on 21 April.

However, he had resumed work after recovery and held many meetings via video conferencing.

Pokhriyal announced on Thursday that the validity of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificates has been extended from seven years to lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011.

"The government has decided to extend the validity period of the Teachers Eligibility Test qualifying certificates from seven years to lifetime with a retrospective effect from 2011," the minister said in a statement.

He said that the respective state governments and UTs will take necessary action to revalidate and issue fresh TET certificates to those candidates whose period of seven years has already elapsed.

Pokhriyal further said this will be a positive step to boost employment opportunities for the candidates aspiring to make a career in the teaching field.

Teachers Eligibility Test is one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in schools.

