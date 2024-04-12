Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA gets three-day remand of Adbul Matheen Taha & Mussavir Hussain Shazeb
Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: The NIA had arrested the duo near Kolkata today. Adbul Matheen Taha is believed to be the ‘mastermind’ behind the blast.
National Investigation Agency has been granted a three-day transit remand of the two prime suspects --Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb – in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, the NIA court in Kolkata said on Friday.
