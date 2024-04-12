Active Stocks
Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA gets three-day remand of Adbul Matheen Taha & Mussavir Hussain Shazeb

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: The NIA had arrested the duo near Kolkata today. Adbul Matheen Taha is believed to be the ‘mastermind’ behind the blast.

Combo photo of accused in the Bengaluru Cafe blast case being brought to be produced at court by NIA officials (PTI)Premium
Combo photo of accused in the Bengaluru Cafe blast case being brought to be produced at court by NIA officials (PTI)

National Investigation Agency has been granted a three-day transit remand of the two prime suspects --Adbul Matheen Taha and  Mussavir Hussain Shazeb – in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, the NIA court in Kolkata said on Friday.

The NIA had arrested the duo near Kolkata today. Shazib was the one who placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the cafe and Taahaa was the mastermind behind the planning and execution of the blast.

Debashish Mallick Choudhary, Special Public Prosecutor representing NIA, informed that the special NIA court has granted a three-days transit remand of the prime accused to produce them before an appropriate NIA court in Bengaluru. 

"One is the absconding accused along with the main accused. There was a long seizure list containing laptops, mobile phones, sim cards. and other digital devices," he informed news agency ANI.

Also read: NIA arrests two accused, including ‘mastermind’ of bombing, from Bengal

The two accused are residents of Thirthahalli area in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.

On March 1, a blast at Rameswaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield, injured nine people. Following the blast, the Karnataka police identified a suspect in the CCTV footage who used an IED device with a timer to carry out the explosion.

The NIA took over the probe on March 3.

After a few days, NIA also released the picture of the bomber wearing a cap, black pants, and black shoes and announced a bounty of 10 lakh for information about the bomber as well.

Also read: BJP says Bengal 'safe haven for terrorists', Mamata hits back with 'propaganda...' jibe

Muzammil Shareef, a resident of Khalsa in Chikkamagaluru, who extended logistics support to the main accused persons, was arrested on March 26 and was examined in police custody.

It bolstered its probe into the case and widened its scope by delving into the social circles and past associations of the accused. The NIA stated that individuals from various spheres of the suspects' lives were being called in for questioning to gather crucial evidence and information pertinent to the case.

 

Published: 12 Apr 2024, 05:57 PM IST
