The Rameshwaram Cafe explosion was caused by an explosive device kept inside the bag of a customer. Nine people were injured on Friday afternoon by the blast and subsequent fire at the popular eatery. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the low intensity improvised explosive device was kept within the premises some time after noon.

"We are examining the CCTV footage. It was an explosive blast. We don't know who has done it. The police are at the spot. I have asked the home minister to review the situation," Siddaramaiah said.

More to come…

including staffers and customers

Nine people injured

The revelation came soon af after

The confirmation came hours after the blast at the popular cafe at the heart of Bengaluru sent a shockwave to the IT capital of India. confirmed that the device was

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday confirmed that the Rameshwaram Cafe blast was caused by a low-intensity improvised explosive device.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!