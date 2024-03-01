Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah confirms explosion was caused by 'IED kept in bag'
Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru caused by low-intensity explosive device hidden in customer's bag, confirms CM Siddaramaiah.
The Rameshwaram Cafe explosion was caused by an explosive device kept inside the bag of a customer. Nine people were injured on Friday afternoon by the blast and subsequent fire at the popular eatery. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the low intensity improvised explosive device was kept within the premises some time after noon.