Business News/ News / India/  Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah confirms explosion was caused by 'IED kept in bag'
BREAKING NEWS

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah confirms explosion was caused by 'IED kept in bag'

Livemint

Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru caused by low-intensity explosive device hidden in customer's bag, confirms CM Siddaramaiah.

Mint Image

The Rameshwaram Cafe explosion was caused by an explosive device kept inside the bag of a customer. Nine people were injured on Friday afternoon by the blast and subsequent fire at the popular eatery. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the low intensity improvised explosive device was kept within the premises some time after noon.

"We are examining the CCTV footage. It was an explosive blast. We don't know who has done it. The police are at the spot. I have asked the home minister to review the situation," Siddaramaiah said.

More to come…

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday confirmed that the Rameshwaram Cafe blast was caused by a low-intensity improvised explosive device.

