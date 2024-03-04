Rameshwaram cafe blast: New CCTV visuals shows suspect entering, leaving Bengaluru eatery - Watch video
10 injured in Bengaluru cafe explosion, suspect in cap and mask remains at large despite CCTV footage. The explosion is suspected to be carried out through an Improvised Explosive Device.
10 people were injured on Friday after an explosion rocked the Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru. A man wearing a cap, mask and glasses is the prime suspect in the case but remains untraceable. The same individual was however caught entering and leaving the eatery premises on CCTV cameras.
(With inputs from agencies)
