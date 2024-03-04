10 people were injured on Friday after an explosion rocked the Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru. A man wearing a cap, mask and glasses is the prime suspect in the case but remains untraceable. The same individual was however caught entering and leaving the eatery premises on CCTV cameras.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!