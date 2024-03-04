10 people were injured on Friday after an explosion rocked the Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru. A man wearing a cap, mask and glasses is the prime suspect in the case but remains untraceable. The same individual was however caught entering and leaving the eatery premises on CCTV cameras.
(With inputs from agencies)
