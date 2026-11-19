Transport workers from across India have gathered at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Thursday to protest against government policies and press for long-pending demands, including higher auto and taxi fares, a ban on private bike-taxi services and changes to vehicle fitness rules.
The demonstration is being organised by the Bharatiya Private Transport Mazdoor Mahasangh, affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), according to a PTI report. Drivers of autos, taxis, buses, trucks, ambulances and e-rickshaws are participating in the protest.
In a statement, the union alleged that the BJP government in Delhi had failed to fulfil promises made to auto and taxi drivers despite being in power for more than a year and a half.
Rajendra Soni, former general secretary of the union, alleged that the Delhi government was introducing new rules and regulations that were making working conditions more difficult for drivers.
"The November 19 protest is not merely a demonstration but a collective struggle for the rights, dignity, employment and secure future of transport workers across the country. Drivers are the backbone of the country's transport system. Despite their significant contribution to the economy and public transportation, their problems continue to be neglected," Soni said, according to PTI.
Yogesh Sharma, national president of the Bharatiya Private Transport Mazdoor Mahasangh, and Soni also alleged that governments had failed to deliver on commitments made to transport workers.
According to a Hindustan Times report, the transport unions have put forward several demands concerning fares, regulations, welfare measures and policies affecting drivers.
Their key demands include:
The union has also alleged that the Delhi government introduced policies affecting transport workers without consulting their representatives or seeking their suggestions.
The unions have accused the central, state and Delhi governments of failing to address long-pending concerns of transport workers.
According to the organisation, new rules and regulations have added to the difficulties faced by drivers, while commitments made to auto and taxi operators remain unfulfilled.
Soni warned that continued neglect of transport workers and failure to address their demands could have political consequences for the government in the future.