Transport workers from across India have gathered at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Thursday to protest against government policies and press for long-pending demands, including higher auto and taxi fares, a ban on private bike-taxi services and changes to vehicle fitness rules.

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The demonstration is being organised by the Bharatiya Private Transport Mazdoor Mahasangh, affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), according to a PTI report. Drivers of autos, taxis, buses, trucks, ambulances and e-rickshaws are participating in the protest.

In a statement, the union alleged that the BJP government in Delhi had failed to fulfil promises made to auto and taxi drivers despite being in power for more than a year and a half.

Rajendra Soni, former general secretary of the union, alleged that the Delhi government was introducing new rules and regulations that were making working conditions more difficult for drivers.

"The November 19 protest is not merely a demonstration but a collective struggle for the rights, dignity, employment and secure future of transport workers across the country. Drivers are the backbone of the country's transport system. Despite their significant contribution to the economy and public transportation, their problems continue to be neglected," Soni said, according to PTI.

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Yogesh Sharma, national president of the Bharatiya Private Transport Mazdoor Mahasangh, and Soni also alleged that governments had failed to deliver on commitments made to transport workers.

What are the key demands of transport workers? According to a Hindustan Times report, the transport unions have put forward several demands concerning fares, regulations, welfare measures and policies affecting drivers.

Their key demands include:

Ban on private bike-taxi services: The union has sought an immediate ban on private bike-taxi app services.

The union has sought an immediate ban on private bike-taxi app services. Withdrawal of auto fitness order: The unions want the order making fitness tests through Automated Testing Stations (ATS) mandatory for auto-rickshaws to be withdrawn.

The unions want the order making fitness tests through Automated Testing Stations (ATS) mandatory for auto-rickshaws to be withdrawn. Higher auto and taxi fares: The workers have demanded a revision of fares to address their concerns over earnings.

The workers have demanded a revision of fares to address their concerns over earnings. Welfare board for drivers: The union has called for a dedicated welfare board for auto and taxi drivers.

The union has called for a dedicated welfare board for auto and taxi drivers. Review of Delhi's EV policy: The workers have sought a review of the Delhi government's electric vehicle policy, arguing that it should take drivers' interests into account.

The workers have sought a review of the Delhi government's electric vehicle policy, arguing that it should take drivers' interests into account. Faster resolution of grievances: The union has demanded timely processing of drivers' work-related issues and documentation by the Delhi Transport Department.

The union has demanded timely processing of drivers' work-related issues and documentation by the Delhi Transport Department. Consultation before framing policies: The organisation wants auto and taxi unions to be consulted before governments introduce policies affecting transport workers. The union has also alleged that the Delhi government introduced policies affecting transport workers without consulting their representatives or seeking their suggestions.

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Why are transport workers protesting? The unions have accused the central, state and Delhi governments of failing to address long-pending concerns of transport workers.

According to the organisation, new rules and regulations have added to the difficulties faced by drivers, while commitments made to auto and taxi operators remain unfulfilled.

Soni warned that continued neglect of transport workers and failure to address their demands could have political consequences for the government in the future.