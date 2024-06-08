Ramoji Rao, founder of Eenadu Group & Ramoji Film City, dies at 88

Ramoji Rao was undergoing treatment at Star Hospital in Hyderabad and breathed his last at 3:45 am today.

Ramoji Rao, the founder of Eenadu Group and Ramoji Film City, passed away on June 8 morning in Hyderabad, Telangana, according to a PTI report. He was 88.

As per ANI, Rao was undergoing treatment at Star Hospital in Hyderabad and breathed his last at 3:45 am today. ETV, Telangana, one of the Rao's group channels, said he was under treatment for the past few days, as per PTI.

Rao's mortal remains were shifted to his residence in the Ramoji Film city on Hyderabad city outskirts, PTI added.

Ramoji Rao garu, as he was often addressed in the Telegu media industry, Rao founded and expanded the Eenadu Group and built the Ramoji Film City. His other business ventures include the film production house Usha Kiran Movies, the film distribution company Mayuri Film Distributors, the financial services firm Margadarsi Chit Fund, and the hotel chain Dolphin Group of Hotels. He was also the head of the ETV Network of television channels.

In 2016, Rao received the Padma Vibhushan, from then-President Pranab Mukherjee. Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian award in India.

Condolences Pour In Caretaker Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted his condolences on Rao's death on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), writing: “The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world."

"Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India's development. I am fortunate to have got several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti," Modi added.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao, MLA from Visakhapatnam North, was among the first to post about Rao's passing on social media, adding his condolences in a post remembering the media personality.

"Saddened by the passing of Legendary & Great personality Ramoji Rao garu Chairman of Eenadu Group and Ramoji Film City. His remarkable contributions to Telugu media and journalism remain an inspiration. May his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences & strength to his family during this difficult time," Srinivasa Rao stated.

Telangana CM and Congress leader Revanth Reddy expressed his shock and condolences on X. “Today, the death of leader, eminent industrialist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Cherukuri Ramoji Rao has caused a great shock. He is credited with adding credibility to Telugu journalism and adding value to the Telugu industrial sector."

"Without Ramojirao, the Telugu press and media sector will never be able to fill the gap. Praying to God to rest his soul in peace... My deepest condolences to the family members," Revanth Reddy said.

G Kishan Reddy, MP from Secunderabad and Telangana BJP State President also condoled Rao's death. “I am deeply saddened to know that Mr Ramoji Rao, who was a pioneer of media and pioneered many reforms and values ​​in the field of information, is no more. Working with commitment, discipline and perseverance.. Ramoji Rao's demise is a huge loss to the Telugu media sector, TV industry and Telugu states. Praying to God for the peace of Ramoji Rao's soul, I offer my deepest condolences to his family members."

Revanth Reddy and G Kishan Reddy's posts were written in Telegu and translated via X.

Jayaprakash Narayan from the Loksatta party and founder of Foundation for Democratic Reforms (FDR) also posted his adieu to the south Indian “media collosus" on X.

“Sri Ramoji Rao's passing is an irreparable loss to Telugu society and Indian journalism. An uncompromising, self-made giant, he always stood for fearless fighting spirit, dedication, innovation, integrity, credibility, farmers' welfare and public good," Narayan said.

"He strode like a colossus in the media world for about five decades, and he has been an integral part of the modern history of the Telugu speaking people. Telugu people lost a champion and journalism lost a doughty warrior. I lost a great friend. He is the stuff of legends. His memory will be cherished for a long time. Om Shanti," Narayan added.

NDA leader Nirmala Sitharaman also posted her condolences on X, "Shri Ramoji Rao garu is no more. He made remarkable contribution in the field of journalism. Founder of the popular Eenadu newspaper and Film City in Hyderabad, he leaves a legacy behind in Telugu speaking world. Condolences."

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

