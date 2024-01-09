Ramotsav 2024: Uttar Pradesh govt to run electric buses in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh government will be introducing electric buses on the Dharma Path and Ram Path in Ayodhya in expectation of high tourist and pilgrim footfall to the Ram Temple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, 100 electric buses will commence operations from January 15 onwards.

The convenience of golf carts and e-rickshaws will also be introduced in Ayodhya.

"Corridors have been constructed, which we will operate. Some additional parking spaces have been designated. From the crucial Saket Petrol Pump to Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, various parking facilities, including both temporary and permanent, are being developed," according to the Uttar Pradesh CMO office.

On 22 January the deity of Lord Ram will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in Ayodhya. Post the consecration ceremony, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "After January 22, various activities, including the efficient management of crowds for darshan, worship, and travel, as well as the rapid development of temporary parking, will also be undertaken".

On the Chaudah Kosi and Panchkosi Parikrama routes, new areas have been marked at Udaya Chowk. Parking lots will be developed there, covering 70 acres (10 acres, 35 acres, and 25 acres).

Ram Path and Dharma Path are two of the four main paths in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The other two paths are Bhakti Path and Janmabhoomi Path.

The four paths are based on the concepts of the four Vedas and four eras.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya today to hold a meeting with Ram temple trust officials and seers on the preparations for the January 22 consecration ceremony.

The CM will inspect the water works at Amani Ganj, the police control room and the tent cities being constructed by the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, District Magistrate said.

In the afternoon, he will visit exhibitions organised by the forest and urban development departments at the Circuit House.

On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to hold a meeting to review the ongoing preparations for the grand ceremony.

From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

