Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the status of preparedness to handle the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Various aspects relating to medicines, oxygen, ventilators and vaccination were discussed.

During the meeting, PM Modi said, "Together, India had defeated Covid last year and India can do it again, with the same principles but faster speed and coordination."

The PM stressed that there is no substitute to testing, tracking and treatment. Early testing and proper tracking remains key to reduce mortality. He also said that local administrations need to be proactive and sensitive to people’s concerns.

The Prime Minister directed that close coordination with States must be ensured in handling the pandemic, as per an official statement.

He said that all necessary measures must be taken to ramp up the availability of hospital beds for Covid patients. He also directed that additional supply of beds through temporary hospitals and isolation centres should be ensured.

While speaking about the need to utilize the full potential of country's pharmaceutical industry to meet the rising demand of various medicines, Modi reviewed the status of supply of Remdesivir and other medicines.

He was briefed on actions taken to address the issue of availability of Remdesivir. Through the efforts of the Government, capacity and production augmentation for manufacturing of Remdesivir has been ramped up to provide around 74.10 lakh vials/month in May while the normal production output in January-February being just 27-29 lakh vials/month. Supplies have also increased from 67,900 vials on 11th April going up to over 2,06,000 vials on 15th April 2021 which are being particularly focused on states with high caseload and high demand. He took note of the ramped up production capacity, and directed that issues relating to real-time supply chain management to States must be resolved urgently in coordination with the States. The Prime Minister directed that use of Remdesivir and other medicines must be in accordance with approved medical guidelines, and that their misuse and black marketing must be strictly curbed.

On the issue of supply of medical oxygen, the PM Modi directed that the installation of approved medical oxygen plants should be sped up. 162 PSA Oxygen plants are being installed in 32 States/UTs from PM CARES. The officers informed that 1 lakh cylinders are being procured & they will be supplied to states soon. The officers briefed the PM that they are in constant supply with 12 high burden states in assessing the current and future requirement of medical oxygen. A supply mapping plan for 12 high burden states till 30th April has also been undertaken. The Prime Minister also said that supply of oxygen required for production of medicines and equipment necessary to handle the pandemic should also be ensured.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the status of availability & supply of ventilators. The Prime Minister noted that a real time monitoring system has been created, and directed that concerned State governments should be sensitized to use the system proactively.

On the issue of vaccination, the Prime Minister directed all officials to make efforts to utilize the entire national capacity, in public as well as private sector, to ramp up vaccine production.

He was joined by Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Union Home Secretary, Union Health Secretary, Pharma Secretary. Dr V K Paul, Niti Aayog was also present.

The country is currently witnessing a second and more severe wave of the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India recorded the highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Saturday with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths in 24 hours, which was also the highest number of daily new cases reported in the world. India contributed 22.8 per cent of the total cases reported worldwide on April 12.

According to the Union Health Ministry, in the last 24 hours, 1,341 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,75,649. As many as 2,34,692 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the same period. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,45,26,609. The active number of cases stands at 16,79,740.

Over the last couple of weeks, several states have flagged a shortage of hospital beds, oxygen supply and COVID-19 vaccines

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,99,37,641 till today.

