The letter also asked the state to ensure that adequate samples of positive persons are sent to the designated laboratories of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) promptly so that the clinical epidemiological correlations can be established. Besides, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappaheld a meeting with senior Ministers and officials on Friday and instructed officials to maintain vigil over the "Delta Plus" variant of coronavirus, especially in border districts.