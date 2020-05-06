The Union government on Wednesday directed states to identify emerging covid-19 hotspots by ramping up screening and testing to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“States need to ensure that screening and testing of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) / Influenza Like Illness (ILI) cases is undertaken. This shall help in identification of any emerging hotspots and timely appropriate strategy for their management," Union minister of health and family welfare Harsh Vardhan said at a meeting on Wednesday with Rajesh Tope, the health minister of Maharashtra, and Nitinbhai Patel, the deputy chief minister and health minister of Gujarat.

The minister clarified that his remarks were not aimed at only these two states but were meant for all states and Union territories.

The video conference was held to review the situation, action taken, and preparedness for management of covid-19 in the two states as they have the highest case load of the virus.

“States need to focus on more effective surveillance, contact tracing, and early diagnosis to reduce the high fatality rate," said the minister.

Proper intervention, screening and testing of SARI and ILI cases need adequate attention as this may prevent the spread of infection in other areas, he said.

The health minister’s statement comes against the backdrop of covid-19 leading to higher mortality rates in some states, which has raised concern across the country.

Those who participated in the meeting also pointed out that in some cases, the patients either suppressed information of their infection or reported late to hospitals for treatment, which may be indicative of some fear or stigma associated with covid-19.

“States should focus on behaviour change communication among the people to address the stigma associated with community discrimination and ostracization in the community because of covid-19, more effectively. This shall also lead to people reporting early for diagnosis and treatment," the health minister said.

Community volunteers may also be identified at the ward level to spread awareness about preventive measures such as hand washing and physical distancing and they can also play an effective role in removing the stigma prevailing in the society, said Vardhan.

Some districts such as Aurangabad and Pune have done this, the ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat said.

“Greater testing with hyper-localization, aggressive containment, effective monitoring and efficient contact tracing is the way forward," said Amitabh Kant, chief executive officer of government think tank NITI Aayog.

The Centre also said that it will provide support to state governments as part of immediate and long-term measures.

The health minister urged states to ensure that persons more than 65 years of age and those with non-communicable diseases are screened on priority in the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres.

Some of the states have put in place best practices with the help of the district magistrates and commissioners and other officials.

These include the formation of “Corona Yodha Samitis" in places such as the slum areas of Surat, Gujarat, the distribution of soap and masks, the installation of hand washing machines in slum areas, and the setting up of fever clinics.

Additional teams of officials from the Centre will also deployed in the states according to their request.

States have also been urged to take advantage of the support offered by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, for treatment guidance and clinical management of covid-19 patients through the National Teleconsultation Centre (CoNTeC), where doctors from AIIMS, Delhi, provide support in real time.

Doctors treating covid-19 patients can dial a single mobile number (+91 9115444155) to reach the CoNTeC.

