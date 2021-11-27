The Rampath Yatra Express connecting Pune with Ayodhya was flagged off today morning to promote pilgrimage tourism. The train will tour six pilgrim destinations that are associated with Lord Ram -Nandigram, Shringverpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot and Ayodhya, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) group general manager (West) Rahul Himalian told news agency ANI.

“The full-circuit Ramayana Yatra adds Hampi, Nashik and Rameshwaram," he added.

"The launch of this train is aimed at promoting pilgrimage tourism, covering pilgrim sites in a tour of seven days and eight nights. It'll run with sleeper class and AC-3 tier," the divisional railway manager (DRM) of Pune division Renu Sharma said while speaking to ANI.

Here is all need to know about the services:

The train will have AC class as well as sleeper coaches.

The full package would be charged at ₹ 14,490 which includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, stay, transport, and a guide

Pure vegetarian meals (Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner).

Hall/Lodges/Dormitories accommodation for Standard class on multisharing basis for night stay/ morning freshening up and Room accommodation for 3AC on multisharing sharing basis at places of night stay and Quadruple sharing basis room for morning freshening up for 3AC.

Passengers can book their train tickets on www.irctctourism.com

Delhi govt will send senior citizens to Ayodhya under the free pilgrimage scheme

Earlier this week, Delhi government also announced that it would be sending senior citizens from the national capital to Ayodhya for darshan of Shri Ram Lalla under the free pilgrimage scheme.

“Our first train for Ayodhya will be leaving on 3rd December, registrations have started," he said on Tuesday. As many as 1000 people will be leaving for Ayodhya on the train.

"There is great demand from senior citizens for the pilgrimage scheme. We are getting large number of applications for pilgrimage to different places, including Ayodhya. Pilgrims for other places will be sent after preparations are complete," said Kamal Bansal, chairman of the Delhi government's Tirth Yatra Vikas Samiti.

The city government arrange pilgrimage to senior citizen for free. Under this scheme, the pilgrims get to visit Vaishno Devi, Shirdi, Rameswaram, Dwarka, Puri, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura, Vrindavan and other sites. Last month, it added Ayodhya to the list.

(With inputs from agencies)

