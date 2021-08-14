Ramsar adds four more Indian wetlands to list of global importance

The ministry of environment, forest and climate change said wetlands provide a wide range of important resources and ecosystem services such as food, water, fibre, groundwater recharge, water purification, flood moderation, erosion control and climate regulation. They are, in fact, a major source of water and our main supply of freshwater comes from an array of wetlands which help soak rainfall and recharge groundwater. The ministry said it would be working closely with the State Wetland Authorities to ensure the wise use of these sites.