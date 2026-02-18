Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting Date: When does fasting begin in India? Crescent moon, first roza, Sehri, and Iftar timing

Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting Date: The Islamic month of fasting, Ramadan (also spelt Ramzan, Ramazan or Ramzaan) has begun in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries from Wednesday, 18 February, after the crescent was sighted on Tuesday evening.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar (Hijri) and marks 29 or 30 days of fasting, prayer, and reflection observed by Muslims worldwide. Typically, the crescent moon is first seen in Gulf countries as well as in some parts of India and Western nations.

In India, Ramadan usually begins a day after, but only after the moon is sighted. So, the Ramadan 2026 moon is likely to be visible on Wednesday, 18 February, soon after sunset in India.

Ramadan 2026: Why crescent sighting matters? Islamic year depends on crescents. Each month is either 29 or 30 days, and the beginning and end of a month are marked by crescent sighting in the evening. In India, 18 February is the 29th day of Shabaan, the eighth month of the Islamic year. If the crescent is sighted in the evening, it will end Shaban with 29 days and mark the beginning of the Ramadan month post-sighting. If the crescent is not sighted and announced by mosques, then Shabaan will be 30 days long.

And if a month has 30 days, one doesn't need to wait for the crescent sighting, as there won't be a 31st day in any Islamic calendar month. So, Ramadan 2026 may begin on either 19 February or 20 February in India.

When will moon sighting take place? So after sunset today, mosques across India will look for the crescent. Announcements usually come from Delhi's Jama Masjid in the national capital. The Shahi Imam of Aishbagh Idgah in Lucknow also makes arrangements for moon sighting and makes announcements accordingly.

The announcements are usually made by 7 PM, but may take longer if the weather is bad.

The significance of fasting? Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam during which devout Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, evil thoughts and actions, and having marital relations from dawn until sunset.

Sehri and Iftar timings of Ramadan 2026 in India Sehri is the pre-fast meal before sunrise. Each day of fasting finishes with iftar, after the sunset.

The Sehri and Iftar timings change by a few minutes each day in accordance with the sunrise and sunset timings. It is different for different cities.

In Delhi, for example, if the first roza is on Thursday, 19 February, the devotees start their fast by stopping eating and drinking at 5.37 am – the end of Sehri. Muslims will observe a fast for about 12 hours and break the fast at 6.15 pm, called Iftar.

Similarly, on Friday, 20 February, the Sehri end time in Delhi is 5.36 am, meaning people who observe fast cannot eat or drink beyond this time until 6.15 pm, when the roza is opened on Friday.