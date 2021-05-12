In view of the Ramzan, Kerala Government has permitted meat shops to function up to 10 pm on Wednesday for home delivery.

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated either on May 13 or 14, depending on the visibility of the new moon.

The government has also mandated to carry an RT-PCR negative report for people entering Kerala from other states.

"Travellers from other States to Kerala should carry an RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours," reads the state government notification.

Last week, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced a state-wide lockdown till May 16 to tackle the second wave of the COVID-19 in the state.

Kerala reported 37,290 new COVID cases and 79 on Tuesday, according to the state health bulletin. With this, the case tally in the state reached 19,37,350.

As many as 32,978 patients have been cured of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the state to 15,37,138. Meanwhile, the active number of COVID cases in Kerala stands at 4,23,957.

The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in the state to 5,958.

