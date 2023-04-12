Rana Daggubati looks to scale up independent venture post funding2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 11:14 PM IST
- Best known for playing the antagonist in Indian cinema’s highest-grossing films, the two-part Baahubali franchise, Daggubati had launched Anthill Studio, a business accelerator programme for technology startups that are building solutions for the media and entertainment sector, in 2018.
New Delhi: Actor Rana Daggubati is looking to scale up his business venture Spirit Media post the funding by Gruhas, led by Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai. The company will back multiple films across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages besides fiction and non-fiction web shows both independently and in liaison with Daggubati’s family-owned production house Suresh Productions.
