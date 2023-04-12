Rana Daggubati looks to scale up independent venture post funding

Daggubati who will officially announce a slate of feature films under Spirit Media this June, said the firm will release at least five to six projects each year across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, first in theatres and then take them to satellite and digital platforms. Additionally, the company has several OTT projects in different stages of development. Building on the success of southern language spectacles such as RRR and Baahubali, the company is looking at working on visual effects both for films it produces as well as outside productions. Additionally, Daggubati who has bought a stake in Amar Chitra Katha, has two live-action films in development based on their titles, some of which he may also star in. These will be released in multiple Indian languages.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}