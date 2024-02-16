Ranbir Kapoor follows business magnate Mukesh Ambani's advice says, ‘Keep your head…..’
Ranbir Kapoor received the Maharashtrian of the Year award and shared his three goals in life, along with the advice he received from Mukesh Ambani.
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor mentioned Mukesh Ambani while addressing the audience at Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards ceremony. He was awarded with the Maharashtrian of the Year following which he gave a speech. Veteran actor Jeetendra presented the award.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message