Ranbir Kapoor seeks two weeks time to appear before ED in Mahadev betting app case
Ranbir Kapoor asks for 2 weeks to appear before ED in Mahadev betting app case
Actor Ranbir Kapoor has sought two weeks time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. The ED had summoned him for questioning at the agency's Raipur office on October 6. The star stands accused of receiving money from the promoters of the app for promoting their product in the virtual space.