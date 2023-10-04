Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in online betting app case
Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, some other Indian and Pakistani celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan are under ED's scanner
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned actor Ranbir Kapoor in the Mahadev online betting app case. Ranbir Kapoor is asked to be present in front of the agency on 6 October. The case pertains to a money laundering probe against the founders of the Mahadev betting app case- Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. Earlier, the ED seized ₹417 crore worth of proceeds of crime in the money laundering probe.