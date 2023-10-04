comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 04 2023 15:59:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.3 -2.11%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 994.4 -4.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199 -0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 235 -2.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.5 -1.1%
Business News/ News / India/  Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in online betting app case
Back

Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in online betting app case

 Devesh Kumar

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, some other Indian and Pakistani celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan are under ED's scanner

Actor Ranbir Kapoor walks the ramp for Kunal Rawal show at the India Couture Week in New Delhi (PTI)Premium
Actor Ranbir Kapoor walks the ramp for Kunal Rawal show at the India Couture Week in New Delhi (PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned actor Ranbir Kapoor in the Mahadev online betting app case. Ranbir Kapoor is asked to be present in front of the agency on 6 October. The case pertains to a money laundering probe against the founders of the Mahadev betting app case- Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. Earlier, the ED seized 417 crore worth of proceeds of crime in the money laundering probe.

Also Read: Gaming self-regulation yet to kick off as consensus eludes

Ranbir Kapoor as a social media influencer promoted an online betting app and allegedly received compensation in return for endorsing and engaging in promotional endeavors on behalf of Mahadev betting app. 

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, some other Indian and Pakistani celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan are under ED's scanner for attending Sourabh Chandrakar's wedding in Dubai, as per a report from news platform India Today.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

Mahadev betting app case

Earlier, ED conducted raids in several cities like Mumbai, Kolkata and Bhopal in connection with Mahadev betting app and their alleged money laundering networks. The central agency has seized 417 crore worth of proceeds of crime in its probe. 

Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal started the app and website for activities that are illegal in India like online casino and betting platforms. The app is banned in India, but the duo continue their business in several other countries.

Also Read: ED arrests Chhattisgarh Police ASI, 2 hawala operatives in Mahadev online app case

The central agency and Chhattisgarh police issued Look Out Circulars against both the accused in August and as per the India Today report, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal are currently in the United Arab Emirates. The duo attempted to visit Australia last month but were denied entry due to the money laundering probe in India.

 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 04 Oct 2023, 04:28 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App