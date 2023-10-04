The Enforcement Directorate has summoned actor Ranbir Kapoor in the Mahadev online betting app case. Ranbir Kapoor is asked to be present in front of the agency on 6 October. The case pertains to a money laundering probe against the founders of the Mahadev betting app case- Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. Earlier, the ED seized ₹417 crore worth of proceeds of crime in the money laundering probe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Gaming self-regulation yet to kick off as consensus eludes Ranbir Kapoor as a social media influencer promoted an online betting app and allegedly received compensation in return for endorsing and engaging in promotional endeavors on behalf of Mahadev betting app.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, some other Indian and Pakistani celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan are under ED's scanner for attending Sourabh Chandrakar's wedding in Dubai, as per a report from news platform India Today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahadev betting app case Earlier, ED conducted raids in several cities like Mumbai, Kolkata and Bhopal in connection with Mahadev betting app and their alleged money laundering networks. The central agency has seized ₹417 crore worth of proceeds of crime in its probe.

Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal started the app and website for activities that are illegal in India like online casino and betting platforms. The app is banned in India, but the duo continue their business in several other countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ED arrests Chhattisgarh Police ASI, 2 hawala operatives in Mahadev online app case The central agency and Chhattisgarh police issued Look Out Circulars against both the accused in August and as per the India Today report, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal are currently in the United Arab Emirates. The duo attempted to visit Australia last month but were denied entry due to the money laundering probe in India.

