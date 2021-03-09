Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19, his mother Neetu Kapoor confirmed in an Instagram post today. The veteran actress posted a photo of Ranbir and said that he is on medication, "recovering well" and quarantined at home.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions."

The 38-year-old actor is not on social media. See Neetu Kapoor's post here:

Last month, Ranbir was shooting for his upcoming film "Brahmastra" along with co-star Alia Bhatt.

Neetu Kapoor also recovered from the killer virus last December. "Earlier this week, I tested positive for COVID-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe, wear a mask and keep safe distance. Take care," Neetu Kapoor wrote in a post announcing that she had the Covid-19 virus.

Of late, Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases. Lockdown has also been imposed in some of the districts in the state. Bollywood celebrities, politicians, and others have been based to take proper precautions and maintain social distancing because the pandemic is not yet over.

