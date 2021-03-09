Neetu Kapoor also recovered from the killer virus last December. "Earlier this week, I tested positive for COVID-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe, wear a mask and keep safe distance. Take care," Neetu Kapoor wrote in a post announcing that she had the Covid-19 virus.