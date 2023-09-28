Ranbir Kapoor turns 41: Know everything about his net worth and luxurious lifestyle
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 41st birthday, with a net worth of Rs. 345 crores and a luxurious lifestyle.
Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor marks his 41st birthday on September 28, 2023, as he continues to thrive in a career that has spanned 16 years. Hailing from the illustrious Kapoor family, Ranbir has not only inherited fame but also wealth, becoming one of the industry's most celebrated actors.