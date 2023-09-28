Ranbir Kapoor turns 41: Know everything about his net worth and luxurious lifestyle

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 41st birthday, with a net worth of Rs. 345 crores and a luxurious lifestyle.

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor marks his 41st birthday on September 28, 2023, as he continues to thrive in a career that has spanned 16 years. Hailing from the illustrious Kapoor family, Ranbir has not only inherited fame but also wealth, becoming one of the industry's most celebrated actors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From his iconic role as Bunny in "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" to his recent ventures, such as "Brahmāstra" alongside Alia Bhatt and "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" with Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor has consistently delighted his fans with captivating performances.

Reports suggest that the actor boasts a staggering net worth of Rs. 345 crores, primarily attributed to his thriving film career and lucrative brand endorsements. For each film project, Ranbir commands a fee of Rs. 50 crores, in addition to a percentage of the film's profits, resulting in annual earnings of Rs. 30 crores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, Ranbir Kapoor enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, donning high-end designer attire and driving a fleet of luxury cars. His impeccable fashion sense reflects his penchant for million-dollar brands, a lifestyle befitting his immense wealth. Kapoor's net worth is reported to grow annually at a remarkable rate of 40 percent.

The actor's real estate portfolio includes a lavish 4 BHK flat in Bandra, Mumbai, valued at Rs. 35 crores, as well as an upscale apartment in Pune worth Rs. 13 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

In terms of automobiles, Ranbir indulges in a collection of luxury cars that includes Rolls Royce, Mercedes-Benz GL Class, Range Rover, Lexus, BMW X6, Audi RS7, and Toyota Land Cruiser. The list continues with a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, estimated at Rs. 2.5 crores, and an Audi R8, valued at no less than Rs. 2.3 crores.

As fans eagerly anticipate his next on-screen appearance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie, "Animal," where he stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Shakti Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor's legacy in Bollywood continues to shine brightly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!