Ranbir Kapoor's viral video: Legal complaint against ‘Animal’ actor for allegedly hurting religious sentiments
In the viral video, wine and liquor are poured over a cake and then Ranbir Kapoor sets it on fire saying, 'Jai Mata Di'. The rest of the family members also chanted the same.
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): A complaint has been filed against Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor in the Ghatkopar Police Station for allegedly hurting religious sentiments over a viral video while celebrating Christmas.
