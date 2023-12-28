comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 27 2023 15:59:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.15 1.44%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 740.60 2.91%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 233.60 0.13%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,702.85 1.17%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 305.95 -1.21%
Business News/ News / India/  Ranbir Kapoor's viral video: Legal complaint against ‘Animal’ actor for allegedly hurting religious sentiments
Back Back

Ranbir Kapoor's viral video: Legal complaint against ‘Animal’ actor for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

 ANI

In the viral video, wine and liquor are poured over a cake and then Ranbir Kapoor sets it on fire saying, 'Jai Mata Di'. The rest of the family members also chanted the same.

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor (L), Bobby Deol (R) attend the promotion of their upcoming film 'Animal' in Mumbai on November 30, 2023. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)Premium
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor (L), Bobby Deol (R) attend the promotion of their upcoming film 'Animal' in Mumbai on November 30, 2023. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): A complaint has been filed against Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor in the Ghatkopar Police Station for allegedly hurting religious sentiments over a viral video while celebrating Christmas.

The complaint has been filed by Bombay High Court's advocates Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra in which they have demanded to register a case under sections 295A, 298,500 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, the police have not yet registered any FIR in the matter.

In the viral video, wine and liquor are poured over a cake and then Ranbir Kapoor sets it on fire saying, 'Jai Mata Di'. The rest of the family members also chanted the same.

According to the complaint, the fire god is invoked in Hinduism before invoking other deities, but Ranbir Kapoor and his family members deliberately used intoxicants while celebrating Christmas and chanted "Jai Mata Di".

The video has been made and circulated to insult the religious sentiments of the complainants, it alleged. (ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 28 Dec 2023, 07:24 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App