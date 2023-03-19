Ranbir-Shraddha starrer, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has entered the ₹100 crore club within 11 days of its release. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the Bollywood also stars Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi and was released on March 8, 2023. Film trade analyst Joginder Tuteja shared the information on Twitter.

“#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar has entered the 100 Crore Club. Accomplishes the feat in 11 days. This is also #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor’s 6th 100 crores film each. Do you know which are their other five?" Tuteja wrote in a tweet.

Since its release, the movie has raised a total of ₹122 crore worldwide, said T-Series and Luv Films. T-Series shared a motion poster, which mentioned the latest box office collection numbers of the romantic comedy.

"Humein toh bas bina jhooth bole pyaar paana hai, phir usi pyaar ko multiply karna hai. Baaki toh aap audience ho, bina koi shaq ke aapke dil mein basna hai #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar in cinemas now," the post read.

"Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" is produced by Luv Films and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The movie also features Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and stand-up artist Anubhav Singh Bassi.

On the other hand, ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ and ‘Zwigato’ fail to attract audiences in theatres on the opening day.

‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway ’collected ₹2.50 crore on Day 2, while ₹1.27 crore on its opening day. The film is based on Sagarika Chakaraborty's book The Journey of a Mother. Rani Mukherji has played a lead role in the movie.

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma starter, ‘Zwigato’ earned ₹65 lakhs on Day 2, and ₹42 lakhs on Day 1, according to the website Sacnilk. The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible, 'ordinary' people.