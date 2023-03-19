Ranbir-Shraddha's Tu jhoothi Main Makkaar enters ₹100 cr club2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 01:37 PM IST
Released on March 8 this year, Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan.
Ranbir-Shraddha starrer, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has entered the ₹100 crore club within 11 days of its release. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the Bollywood also stars Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi and was released on March 8, 2023. Film trade analyst Joginder Tuteja shared the information on Twitter.
