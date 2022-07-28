Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ranchi airport on 'high alert' after bomb threat

Birsa Munda airport of Ranchi 
1 min read . 06:53 PM ISTPTI

The Ranchi airport was put on high alert following a bomb threat by an anonymous caller, a top official said.

It was, however, later found to be a hoax call, Birsa Munda Airport Director K L Agarwal said.

“The airport has been put on high alert. We conducted a thorough security check adhering to the standard operating protocol… This was declared a hoax call," Agarwal told PTI.

The airport director said that a legal action would be taken against the caller.

“We are planning to take legal action against the hoax caller," he added.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.

