Ranchi airport on 'high alert' after bomb threat
Ranchi airport was on ‘high alert’ after a bomb threat by an anonymous phone call
The Ranchi airport was put on high alert following a bomb threat by an anonymous caller, a top official said.
It was, however, later found to be a hoax call, Birsa Munda Airport Director K L Agarwal said.
“The airport has been put on high alert. We conducted a thorough security check adhering to the standard operating protocol… This was declared a hoax call," Agarwal told PTI.
The airport director said that a legal action would be taken against the caller.
“We are planning to take legal action against the hoax caller," he added.
Further investigation is underway, officials said.
