The patients underwent Covid test but they turned out to be Covid negative. We had a doubt as they were having viral infection. Then, we decided for H1N1 examination and they tested positive: Health Expert
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Jharkhand's capital Ranchi has seen three positive cases of H1N1 Flu, also known as Swine Flu, officials confirmed on Sunday. News agency PTI has reported that these patients are undergoing treatment at Bhagwan Mahavir Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Ranchi. Jharkhand joins a list of several states, which includes Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Mizoram, that have been reporting Swine Flu cases int he past month
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Jharkhand's capital Ranchi has seen three positive cases of H1N1 Flu, also known as Swine Flu, officials confirmed on Sunday. News agency PTI has reported that these patients are undergoing treatment at Bhagwan Mahavir Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Ranchi. Jharkhand joins a list of several states, which includes Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Mizoram, that have been reporting Swine Flu cases int he past month
Two more patients are under the suspected case lens for Swine Flu in Ranchi. Hospital officials have said, “Two more patients are suspected with the respiratory disease and their test reports are expected to come on Monday".
Two more patients are under the suspected case lens for Swine Flu in Ranchi. Hospital officials have said, “Two more patients are suspected with the respiratory disease and their test reports are expected to come on Monday".
Doctors have pointed out at the common symptoms between Covid-19 and Swine Flu and that is causing increased confusion in a country that has been fighting a pandemic for the past two years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Doctors have pointed out at the common symptoms between Covid-19 and Swine Flu and that is causing increased confusion in a country that has been fighting a pandemic for the past two years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The patients underwent Covid test but they turned out to be Covid negative. We had a doubt as they were having viral infection. Then, we decided for H1N1 examination and they tested positive," Dr Vijay Mishra, medical director of the hospital, told PTI.
"The patients underwent Covid test but they turned out to be Covid negative. We had a doubt as they were having viral infection. Then, we decided for H1N1 examination and they tested positive," Dr Vijay Mishra, medical director of the hospital, told PTI.
"Major concern is patients are coming with Covid symptoms. They are being examined. When their results come negative, they are sent back to home. The symptoms of Swine flu are similar to Covid-19. So, my advice is if a patient comes with Covid symptoms and turns negative with the disease, he/she should go for H1N1 test. Otherwise, it may spread in community," he said.
"Major concern is patients are coming with Covid symptoms. They are being examined. When their results come negative, they are sent back to home. The symptoms of Swine flu are similar to Covid-19. So, my advice is if a patient comes with Covid symptoms and turns negative with the disease, he/she should go for H1N1 test. Otherwise, it may spread in community," he said.
What is Swine Flu
According to Mayo Clinic, “The H1N1 flu, commonly known as swine flu, is primarily caused by the H1N1 strain of the flu (influenza) virus. H1N1 is a type of influenza A virus, and H1N1 is one of several flu virus strains that can cause the seasonal flu. Symptoms of the H1N1 flu are the same as those of the seasonal flu."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
What is Swine Flu
According to Mayo Clinic, “The H1N1 flu, commonly known as swine flu, is primarily caused by the H1N1 strain of the flu (influenza) virus. H1N1 is a type of influenza A virus, and H1N1 is one of several flu virus strains that can cause the seasonal flu. Symptoms of the H1N1 flu are the same as those of the seasonal flu."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Causes of Swine Flu
According to Healthline, Swine flu is caused by a strain of influenza virus that usually only infects pigs. Unlike typhus, this viral infection can be transmitted by lice or ticks. The transmission usually occurs from human to human, not animal to person.
Causes of Swine Flu
According to Healthline, Swine flu is caused by a strain of influenza virus that usually only infects pigs. Unlike typhus, this viral infection can be transmitted by lice or ticks. The transmission usually occurs from human to human, not animal to person.
The highly contagious Swine Flu is spread through saliva and mucus particles. People may spread it by:
-Touching a germ-covered surface and then touching their eyes or nose
-Touching a germ-covered surface and then touching their eyes or nose
Notably, people who have it can spread it one day before they have any symptoms and as many as 7 days after they get sick. Kids can be contagious for as long as 10 days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Notably, people who have it can spread it one day before they have any symptoms and as many as 7 days after they get sick. Kids can be contagious for as long as 10 days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Swine Flu symptoms
Swine Flu symptoms are similar to a seasonal flu. The symptoms include
Swine Flu symptoms
Swine Flu symptoms are similar to a seasonal flu. The symptoms include
-Cough
-Cough
-Fever
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Fever
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Sore throat
-Sore throat
-Stuffy or runny nose
-Stuffy or runny nose
-Body aches
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Body aches
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Headache
-Headache
-Chills
-Chills
-Fatigue
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Fatigue
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The symptoms may not stay limited to the ones mentioned above. the infection can get more serious and include symptoms like- pneumonia, a lung infection, and other breathing problems. It can also worsen in patients with co-morbidities like diabetes or asthma. If you have symptoms like shortness of breath, severe vomiting, pain in your belly or sides, dizziness, or confusion you should visit the doctor right away.
The symptoms may not stay limited to the ones mentioned above. the infection can get more serious and include symptoms like- pneumonia, a lung infection, and other breathing problems. It can also worsen in patients with co-morbidities like diabetes or asthma. If you have symptoms like shortness of breath, severe vomiting, pain in your belly or sides, dizziness, or confusion you should visit the doctor right away.
Details on the patients with Swine Flu in Ranchi
-A 37-year-old woman from Ranchi, a 56-year-old woman from Dhanbad and a 70-year-old man from Purulia in West Bengal are undergoing treatment for H1N1 flu at the hospital, the authority said.
Details on the patients with Swine Flu in Ranchi
-A 37-year-old woman from Ranchi, a 56-year-old woman from Dhanbad and a 70-year-old man from Purulia in West Bengal are undergoing treatment for H1N1 flu at the hospital, the authority said.
-These patients do not have long travel history. It seems the disease is spreading in local community.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-These patients do not have long travel history. It seems the disease is spreading in local community.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
States in India that have reported Swine Flu cases
Several states in India have reported Swine Flu cases int he past few months. This includes Delhi, Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Nagpur, Punjab, Mizoram, Wayanad and Kannur in Kerala
States in India that have reported Swine Flu cases
Several states in India have reported Swine Flu cases int he past few months. This includes Delhi, Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Nagpur, Punjab, Mizoram, Wayanad and Kannur in Kerala