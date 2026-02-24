Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance crash: Director reveals plane lost contact with ATC 20 min after takeoff — what we know

All seven people aboard an air ambulance lost their lives when the aircraft crashed near Simaria in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday evening while traveling from Ranchi to Delhi, a senior state government official said. The plane, operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, went down shortly after departing from Ranchi airport at 7:11 pm.

Earlier, Ranchi airport director Vinod Kumar revealed that the aircraft lost contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) roughly 20 minutes after takeoff, according to PTI.

Chatra Deputy Commissioner Keerthishree G said, “All seven on board the air ambulance were killed in the crash. The plane was on the way to Delhi from Ranchi. The aircraft went missing around 7.30 pm. It crashed at Bariatu Panchayat area in Simaria.” She further said that the crash site lies in a remote forested area.

Advertisement

Keerthishree G later confirmed that the aircraft crashed due to a thunderstorm.

Shubham Khandelwal, SDPO stated that the bodies of all seven people on board have been recovered.

They were identified as Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat, Captain Savrajdeep Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Dr Vikas Kumar Gupta, Sachin Kumar Mishra, Archana Devi and Dhuru Kumar.

Advertisement

Anant Sinha, CEO of Devkamal Hospital in Ranchi, mentioned that the air ambulance was arranged for one of the hospital’s patients. He said that the patient, Sanjay Kumar, 41, a resident of Chandwa in Latehar district, was admitted to the hospital on February 16 with 65% burn injuries and was undergoing treatment there. He shared that the family later decided to shift him to Delhi for advanced medical care.

Also Read | DGCA seeks share of passenger fees in push for financial autonomy

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) website, Delhi-based non-scheduled operator Redbird runs a fleet of six aircraft, one of which was involved in the crash.

“On 23.02.2026 Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV operating medical evacuation (Air Ambulance) flight on sector Ranchi-Delhi crashed in Kasaria Panchayat of Chatra district, in Jharkhand. There were seven people on board, including two crew members,” DGCA said in a statement.

Advertisement

Also Read | DGCA fines Air India ₹1 crore for flying Airbus without permit

It added, "The aircraft was airborne from Ranchi at 19:11 IST. After establishing contact with Kolkata at 19:34 IST, aircraft lost communication and RADAR contact with Kolkata at approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi.”

Meanwhile, former chief minister and BJP leader Champai Soren took to X and expressed deep sorrow over the crash. He said he prayed to Marang Buru, the supreme tribal deity, for the departed souls, including the crew members, and asked for strength and support for their families in this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies)