Randeep Guleria gets another 3 months extension as AIIMS director

Recently, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the prime minister sought a wider panel of names for the post of director of the AIIMS- Delhi after they received three names of AIIMS doctors --Nikhil Tandon, head of the department of endocrinology; Rajesh Malhotra, chief of AIIMS Trauma Centre and the head of the department of orthopaedics; and Pramod Garg, professor in the gastroenterology department.