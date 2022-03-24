Randeep Guleria gets three months extension as AIIMS director

NEW DELHI: Dr. Randeep Guleria has got a three months extension as director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. Guleria’s term was to end on Thursday.
Guleria, a noted pulmonologist, has played a key role in India’s covid-19 management. He was appointed director, AIIMS, New Delhi, March 2017 for a period of five years. Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya who is also the president of AIIMS, Delhi, ordered the extension of Guleria's tenure.
The government is still in the process of appointing a new director for AIIMS, with the health ministry having set up a four-member committee for the purpose. The committee has so far received 32 applications, including that of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director General Balram Bhargava.
A spokesperson for union ministry of health and family welfare could not be immediately contacted for comments.
“President, AIIMS is pleased to extend his tenure with effect from 25 March 2022 or by three months or by the time new director is appointed, whichever is earlier," an office memorandum, reviewed by Mint, said.
Other terms and conditions of his appointment would be in accordance with the rules of the institute, as per the memorandum.
India, meanwhile, has been witnessing a steady decline in daily covid cases amid rising vaccination numbers. The Centre has decided to end all COVID-19 containment measures from 31 March, two years after their implementation following the outbreak of the pandemic.
