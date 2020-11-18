People coming from Delhi to Noida will be randomly tested for the novel coronavirus from today, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration in Uttar Pradesh said. This decision was taken at a virtual meeting of senior administration and health department officials with District Magistrate Suhas LY. "We will start random sampling and use a micro-containment strategy to control the spread of the Covid-19 in the highly impacted areas. Due to an increase in the coronavirus cases in adjacent areas, there shall be random sampling from and amongst the incoming traffic without causing any inconvenience to the commuters," Suhas said.

The random sampling will be done by a rapid antigen-based test.

Gautam Budh Nagar DM L Y Suhas said that the administration will use a micro-containment strategy to control the spread of the COVID-19 in highly impacted areas of the district.

There will be no restriction on free movement of people between Noida and Delhi.

Only a few randomly selected commuters will be tested.

The decision has been taken due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Teams will be deployed at Noida-Delhi borders at DND to randomly check people coming from Delhi for the Covid-19 infection.

This is being done in order to assess the spread of infection and will help in issuing advisories to employers and organisations, where a large number of people work and commute between Gautam Budh Nagar and adjacent areas.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 20,566 cases of Covid-19, including 73 deaths, with 1,236 active cases so far, according to official data on Tuesday.

There are 22,166 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh.

