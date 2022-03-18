Mumbai Police band, the Khaki Studio, is creating a buzz on the internet, playing a musical medley of Amitabh Bachchan's songs on the occasion of the Holi festival

Mumbai Police band, the Khaki Studio, is creating a buzz on the internet, playing a musical medley of Amitabh Bachchan's songs on the occasion of the Holi festival. In the video, a group of more than 40 officers can be seen playing songs 'Rang barse', 'Holi Khele Raghubira' among others with the flute, trumpet, tuba, euphonium, horn, Oboe, etc.

In a tweet, Mumbai Police wrote, "Rang Barse...The #KhakiStudio Way! The festival of colours can't really be complete, without a medley of @SrBachchan 'geet'".

The Mumbai Police band is directed and conducted by--Sanjay Babaji Kalyani A.L.C.M.(London) (Ex.-Navy) and Inspector of Police (Band Master).

The officers who can be seen playing the musical instruments are:

Flute :– P.C .Akash Tayde

P.C .Akash Tayde E flat Clarinet :- H.C. Amol Borkar

H.C. Amol Borkar Oboe :- H.C. Vishal Golatkar

H.C. Vishal Golatkar Clarinet’s:- A.S.I. Pralhad Jadhav, H.C.Rajesh Raje, P.N. Jogendra Raje, P.C. Upesh Chavan, P.C. Nilesh Shirke

A.S.I. Pralhad Jadhav, H.C.Rajesh Raje, P.N. Jogendra Raje, P.C. Upesh Chavan, P.C. Nilesh Shirke Alto Saxophone :- H.C. Mahendra Kamble, H.C. Vinod Parab

H.C. Mahendra Kamble, H.C. Vinod Parab Tenor Saxophone:- H.C. Dinesh Zore, P.C.Sachin Adole

H.C. Dinesh Zore, P.C.Sachin Adole Horn:- P.S.I. Gautam Sawant, H.C. Deepak Kasare

P.S.I. Gautam Sawant, H.C. Deepak Kasare Trumpet :- H.C.Simon Tuscan, H.C. Sanjay Juwatkar, P.C. Riyaz Shaikh, P.C. Himakar Kamble, P.C. Rahul Patil

H.C.Simon Tuscan, H.C. Sanjay Juwatkar, P.C. Riyaz Shaikh, P.C. Himakar Kamble, P.C. Rahul Patil Trombone :- H.C. Feeroz Peerzade, H.C. Subramani Pandaram, H.C. Zameeruddin Shaikh

H.C. Feeroz Peerzade, H.C. Subramani Pandaram, H.C. Zameeruddin Shaikh Euphonium :- P.C. Sachitanand Kamble

P.C. Sachitanand Kamble Tuba:- P.C. Pradeep Nakate, P.C. Bharat Dhurdev

P.C. Pradeep Nakate, P.C. Bharat Dhurdev Percussion:- H.C. Ajit Mhatre, P.N.Sachin Parlekar, P.C. Suresh Sakat, P.C. Swastik Sawant, P.C. Sachin Gurav

H.C. Ajit Mhatre, P.N.Sachin Parlekar, P.C. Suresh Sakat, P.C. Swastik Sawant, P.C. Sachin Gurav Keyboard:- P.N. Shashikant Mhatre

P.N. Shashikant Mhatre Supporting Staff:- A.S.I. Vijay Jangam, A.S.I. Balkrishna Ambre, A.S.I. Dilip Kadam, P.C. Mandar Yenpure

A.S.I. Vijay Jangam, A.S.I. Balkrishna Ambre, A.S.I. Dilip Kadam, P.C. Mandar Yenpure Office Administration:- H.C. Ramesh Patel, H.C. Balkrishna Daware, P.N. Javed Patel

