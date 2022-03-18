This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mumbai Police band, the Khaki Studio, is creating a buzz on the internet, playing a musical medley of Amitabh Bachchan's songs on the occasion of the Holi festival
Mumbai Police band, the Khaki Studio, is creating a buzz on the internet, playing a musical medley of Amitabh Bachchan's songs on the occasion of the Holi festival. In the video, a group of more than 40 officers can be seen playing songs 'Rang barse', 'Holi Khele Raghubira' among others with the flute, trumpet, tuba, euphonium, horn, Oboe, etc.
In a tweet, Mumbai Police wrote, "Rang Barse...The #KhakiStudio Way! The festival of colours can’t really be complete, without a medley of @SrBachchan ‘geet'".
The Mumbai Police band is directed and conducted by--Sanjay Babaji Kalyani A.L.C.M.(London) (Ex.-Navy) and Inspector of Police (Band Master).
The officers who can be seen playing the musical instruments are: