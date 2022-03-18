Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  'Rang Barse', Mumbai police play musical medley of Amitabh Bachchan's songs on Holi | Watch video

'Rang Barse', Mumbai police play musical medley of Amitabh Bachchan's songs on Holi | Watch video

Mumbai Police Band, The Khaki Studio
1 min read . 12:13 PM IST Livemint

Mumbai Police band, the Khaki Studio, is creating a buzz on the internet, playing a musical medley of Amitabh Bachchan's songs on the occasion of the Holi festival

Mumbai Police band, the Khaki Studio, is creating a buzz on the internet, playing a musical medley of Amitabh Bachchan's songs on the occasion of the Holi festival. In the video, a group of more than 40 officers can be seen playing songs 'Rang barse', 'Holi Khele Raghubira' among others with the flute, trumpet, tuba, euphonium, horn, Oboe, etc.

In a tweet, Mumbai Police wrote, "Rang Barse...The #KhakiStudio Way! The festival of colours can’t really be complete, without a medley of @SrBachchan ‘geet'".

The Mumbai Police band is directed and conducted by--Sanjay Babaji Kalyani A.L.C.M.(London) (Ex.-Navy) and Inspector of Police (Band Master).

The officers who can be seen playing the musical instruments are:

  • Flute :– P.C .Akash Tayde
  • E flat Clarinet :- H.C. Amol Borkar
  • Oboe :- H.C. Vishal Golatkar
  • Clarinet’s:- A.S.I. Pralhad Jadhav, H.C.Rajesh Raje, P.N. Jogendra Raje, P.C. Upesh Chavan, P.C. Nilesh Shirke
  • Alto Saxophone :- H.C. Mahendra Kamble, H.C. Vinod Parab
  • Tenor Saxophone:- H.C. Dinesh Zore, P.C.Sachin Adole
  • Horn:- P.S.I. Gautam Sawant, H.C. Deepak Kasare
  • Trumpet :- H.C.Simon Tuscan, H.C. Sanjay Juwatkar, P.C. Riyaz Shaikh, P.C. Himakar Kamble, P.C. Rahul Patil
  • Trombone :- H.C. Feeroz Peerzade, H.C. Subramani Pandaram, H.C. Zameeruddin Shaikh
  • Euphonium :- P.C. Sachitanand Kamble
  • Tuba:- P.C. Pradeep Nakate, P.C. Bharat Dhurdev
  • Percussion:- H.C. Ajit Mhatre, P.N.Sachin Parlekar, P.C. Suresh Sakat, P.C. Swastik Sawant, P.C. Sachin Gurav
  • Keyboard:- P.N. Shashikant Mhatre
  • Supporting Staff:- A.S.I. Vijay Jangam, A.S.I. Balkrishna Ambre, A.S.I. Dilip Kadam, P.C. Mandar Yenpure
  • Office Administration:- H.C. Ramesh Patel, H.C. Balkrishna Daware, P.N. Javed Patel

