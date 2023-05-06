Countries join hands to protect migratory birds in Central Asian Flyway1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 03:11 PM IST
The Central Asian Flyway is a major migratory route for birds, covering 30 countries from the Arctic Ocean to the Indian Ocean
NEW DELHI: Range countries of the Central Asian Flyway (CAF) have collaborated to strengthen conservation efforts for migratory birds and their habitats. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme/Convention on Migratory Species (UNEP/CMS) organised the meeting from May 2 to May 4, 2023, in New Delhi.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×