Countries join hands to protect migratory birds in Central Asian Flyway

NEW DELHI: Range countries of the Central Asian Flyway (CAF) have collaborated to strengthen conservation efforts for migratory birds and their habitats. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme/Convention on Migratory Species (UNEP/CMS) organised the meeting from May 2 to May 4, 2023, in New Delhi.

