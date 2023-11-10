Ranjan Pai's family office buys out Davidson Kempner's debt in Byju's
Byju's parent Think & Learn Pvt Ltd had secured a ₹2,000-crore loan from Davidson Kempner by pledging founder Byju Raveendran 's shares in Aakash Education Services Ltd
Mumbai: The family office of Ranjan Pai, founder of Manipal Group, has acquired the debt held by Davidson Kempner in Byju's subsidiary Aakash Education Services Ltd (AESL) for ₹1,400 crore, people familiar with the deal said. The deal closed on Friday, marking Davidson Kempner's exit from the firm. An entity owned by Pai bought all the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Davidson Kempner on NSE's Cbrics platform.