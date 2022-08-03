Ranjit Rath appointed as Chairman and MD of Oil India Limited

Ranjit Rath appointed as Chairman and MD of Oil India Limited1 min read . 04:56 PM IST
Ranjit Rath has served as Chairman cum Managing Director of Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited, an organization under Ministry of Mines
Ranjit Rath, a man with experience of more than 25 years in geosciences, has taken over as the new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Oil India Limited (OIL). He took charge of the organization on 2 August.
Oil India Limited (OIL) is the country’s second largest public sector exploration and production company. OIL is a Navratna PSU and falls under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Ranjit Rath is an alumnus of IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur and before coming to Oil India Limited, he was serving as Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD) of Mineral Exploration & Consultancy Limited, an organization which falls under the Ministry of Mines.
Apart from that he also served as CEO of Khani Bidesh India Limited, MD of Bharat Gold Mines Limited. He also held the additional charge of Director General (DG) of Geological Survey of India.
In 2016, Rath received the prestigious ‘National Geosciences Award’ from the President of India. He is also a writer and has co-authored books like ‘Underground Storage Technologies’.
With Inputs from ANI
