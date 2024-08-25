Malayalam director Ranjith resigns as Kerala Chalachitra Academy chief after Sreelekha’s ‘touching skin’ allegation

Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra accused Malayalam director Ranjith of inappropriate behavior in 2009, leading to his resignation as chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy. Mitra clarified the behavior was not sexual but crossed boundaries.

Updated25 Aug 2024
Malayalam director Ranjith came under fire when Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra levelled allegations of misbehavior at him. The director resigned from his post as the chairman of the state-run Kerala Chalachitra Academy on Sunday, by sending a voice note to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra has accused Malayalam film director and chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, Ranjith, of ‘misconduct’ towards her in 2009. This allegation is connected to Ranjith’s film, Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha.

The allegations of misconduct against Ranjith, an eminent filmmaker, gained attention in the wake of the Hema Committee report becoming public. According to a media clip released to media, Ranjith said he has sent his resignation letter to the minister of culture Saji Cheriyan and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Ranjith has however, maintained innocence and said that he would pursue the matter legally. The Malayalam director also branded Sreelekha's accusations as accusations as part of an organised effort against the Kerala government.

Reacting to Ranjith's resignation, Sreelekha Mitra on Sunday said that it ‘did not affect her’. “I have already said I need to say. I have no further comments” Manorama quoted the actor saying on Sunday.

On Sunday, Malayalam actor Siddique also resigned from his post as General Secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

Sreelekha Mitra says Ranjith misbehaved with her

 

Sreelekha Mitra alleged that director Ranjith misbehaved with her in 2009. Ranjith denied the claims, stating her performance was unsatisfactory and the incident never occurred.

In an interview with Indian Express, Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra had detailed that her misconduct allegations against Ranjith.

“He was on a phone call. There were a lot of people. He was on the phone with the cinematographer with whom I had worked. Asking me whether I want to talk to him (the cinematographer), he (Ranjith) called me to another room.”Sreelekha told the media house.

The bedroom was dark, with a balcony nearby, Sreelekha went on to add. When she was speaking to the cinematographer over the phone, Ranjith stood beside her, playing with her bangles and touching her skin.

“We women have the sixth sense. I felt uncomfortable, but I was trying to give him the benefit of doubt. I thought I was overthinking and thought he wanted to see my bangles. I was not feeling ok with him.”

Since, she did not react immediately, he then tried to play with her neck and hair. “Then, I excused myself and left the room.”

Sreelekha also clarified that the behaviour weas not ‘sexual’. The Bengali actor noted it ‘crossed boundaries’.

"He hasn’t sexually harassed me, or I wasn’t molested; he hasn’t touched my private parts. But I know, being a woman, we know what is what, and it was a litmus test for him, probably - whether I was reciprocating to his actions or if he was gauging my reactions, and maybe then he would have taken it to the next stage. So, I was uncomfortable," Sreelekha said.

First Published:25 Aug 2024

First Published:25 Aug 2024, 03:13 PM IST
