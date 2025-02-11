India’s Got Latent controversy: Mumbai Police reaches Ranveer Allahbadia’s residence

India Got Latent controversy: Amid the ongoing controversy over Ranveer Allahbadia comments on India's Got Latent's episode, Mumbai Police at his residence on Tuesday.

The development has come after a complaint was filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina and the organisers of India's Got Latent. Ranveer Allahbadia landed in trouble for his offensive remarks during a recent episode of ‘India's Got Latent’.

India's Got Latent controversy: Mumbai Police begins investigation Allahbadia and other individuals on the show faced complaint for its obscene comment. Amid ongoing Mumbai Police investigation, another complaint was registered by the Guwahati Police against the Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps.

Several social media users, including those from the film industry, have called for a legal action against Ranveer Allahbadia and the India's Got Latent showmakers.

Ashish Chanchlani's lawyer arrive at Mumbai police station Earlier, Ashish Chanchlani's lawyer Apurva also arrived at the Khar Police Station in Mumbai on Tuesday. The studio of India's Got Latent show comes within the jurisdiction of Khar Police Station, hence the the associated police officials are investigating the matter.

Who filed complaint against Ranveer Allahbadia in Mumbai? A lawyer filed a complaint against Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija, Samay Raina, and the organisers of the ‘Indias Got Latent’ show in connection with the inappropriate language used on the show, reported ANI citing Mumbai Police officials.

What is India's Got Latent controversy? The controversy began when Allahbadia, known for his YouTube channel BeerBiceps, made offensive remarks during a recent episode of 'India's Got Latent'.

Film body demands ban on ‘India's Got Latent’ Criticising the use of inappropriate language in ‘Indias Got Latent’, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Tuesday demanded ban on comedy show.

The film body slammed Allahbadia for his reckless comments and called them 'disrespectful to our societal and family values'. The statement further 'denounced' the show and deemed it 'despicable'.

"We call upon all actors, filmmakers, directors, and technicians to immediately cease any collaboration with individuals involved in this show, including host Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia," AICWA stated.

Allahbadia apologises for comments After facing backlash for his comments, Ranveer Allahbadia publicly apologised for his comments on X. In his post, he stated that his remarks were not “just inappropriate, but also lacked humour.”

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said.