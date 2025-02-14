Ranveer Allahbadia moves Supreme Court over FIRs against him in different states

Ranveer Allahabadia on Friday moved Supreme Court seeking the consolidation of multiple FIRs filed against him over allegedly obscene remarks made during his guest appearance on the YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent.’

CJI Sanjiv Khanna said the case will be listed soon for hearing after his lawyer made a mention.

Allahabadia comment triggered a massive uproar across the country and on social media, following which the Youtuber issued a public apology. In a video shared on his X account, he acknowledged that his comments were inappropriate and insensitive.

He admitted that the remark was not only inappropriate but also lacked humour. Allahbadia also said that comedy was not his forte, expressing regret over his lapse in judgment.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said.

He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, promising to use his platform more responsibly in the future. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.Allahbadia further requested that the producers of 'India's Got Latent' remove the "insensitive sections" from the episode in which his comments were made.

"I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. All I can say in the end is sorry, I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he concluded.

NCW summons Allahabadia, Samay Raina Meanwhile, National Commission for Women has summoned Youtuber Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina and others over "derogratory and racist" remarks made by them on 'India Got Latent' show. The hearing is scheduled for February 17 at the NCW office in New Delhi.

