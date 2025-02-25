Ranveer Allahbadia admits mistake, tells cops why he went to Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent show. Here’s what he said

Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as Beerbiceps, was questioned by Maharashtra Cyber officials in connection to his controversial statement made in one of the episodes of India's Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina.

During the questioning, Allahbadia accepted his mistake and mentioned he went to the show as Raina's friend, reported NDTV, citing people aware of the development. Additionally, the Beerbiceps Youtuber claimed that he did not charge any money to appear on the show. The questioning reportedly lasted for two hours.

Allahbadia told officials that YouTubers maintain friendly ties with each other and, hence, keep going to various shows, the report said.

On Monday, Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani approached Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record their statements.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell had issued the summons as part of the probe. Ranveer Allahbadia had previously skipped the summons.

What were the controversial remarks? Ranveer Allahbadia took part in one of the episodes of India's Got Latent, where he asked a contestant if they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their lives or join them once to put a stop to it. The statement received heavy backlash online. YouTubers such as Ashish Chanchalani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija were a part of the panel.

Ranveer Allahbadia's apology After receiving heavy backlash, Allahbadia apologised for his remark. He posted an apology video on the social media platform X with the caption, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry.” The podcaster said, “My comment was not appropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry."