Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beerbiceps is ‘bent, not broken’ amid accusations of non-cooperation in India’s Got Latent case

Amid the accusations of non-cooperation during India's Got Latent case, Ranveer Allahbadia, aka Beerbiceps shared that he is “bent, but not broken”. He said he has got to “change the world” and his new chapter will start soon as he is engaged in studying and transforming.

“Trying to become more active here..been busy. been studying. been transforming. A new chapter will begin soon. Bent, not broken. Still gotta change the world,” he shared on his Beerbiceps Instagram account.

Ranveer Allahbadia posts on Instagram

This comes after Maharashtra cyber cell, in connection with the investigation into the controversy surrounding his remarks on the show India's Got Latent, mulls legal action against him as he has been accused of non-cooperation. Various summons were issued to him; however, he has not responded, reports said.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell had issued summons to Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija along with Ranveer Allahbadia, reports added. Raina, Chanchlani, Mukhjia recorded their statements in February.

India Got Latent: What was Ranveer Allahbadia controversy? During the India's Got Latent show, Ranveer made an offensive joke, asking a contestant a provocative question involving parents and sex."Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life — or would you join in once and stop it forever?" he had asked.

The comment led to widespread anger, leading to several FIRs and investigations by both Maharashtra and Assam police. The Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest. He later apologised and admitted his mistake by releasing ‘Let’s talk' video. The youtuber expressed gratitude to his supporters and called a “fresh start” and further said he will be more careful in the future.

