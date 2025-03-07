YouTuber and Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on Friday appeared before the Assam police in connection with the controversial remark made on Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent show.

The Maharashtra Cyber, the Mumbai police and Guwahati police are investigating Allahbadia's controversial remarks.

Allahbadia's distasteful remarks about parents and sex on now-deleted YouTube show have sparked massive outrage.

Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, is facing several FIRs for the comment.

Earlier, in his statement before the Maharashtra Cyber, Allahbadia said that he committed a "mistake" by making controversial comments.

Meanwhile, Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija have submitted written apologies to the NCW over their offensive remarks made on "India's Got Latent", panel chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said on Friday.

"Four people appeared before the commission -- Tushar Poojari, Saurabh Bothra, Apoorva Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia. The commission will not accept the use of inappropriate language. Such remarks are simply not acceptable," the NCW chief said in response to a question.

Rahatkar said the individuals expressed regret over their remarks.

"Keeping the social impact in mind, they were issued notices. They came before the commission and expressed deep regret. They said they should not have spoken in such a manner and have now submitted 'maafinama' (written apology)," she said.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court granted Allahbadia interim protection from arrest over his comments and allowed to resume his podcast 'The Ranveer Show', subject to maintaining standards of decency and morality.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh allowed Allahabadia to resume the show after taking into note that livelihood of around 280 employees depends on the telecast of his show.