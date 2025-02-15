YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking to club multiple FIRs lodged against him across India over his recent inappropriate comments during his guest appearance on a show 'India's Got Latent'.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar informed Abhinav Chandrachud, who was representing the influencer, that the court “does not permit oral mentioning of cases for urgent listing”.

“I have assigned the bench and it will come up (before a bench) in two-three days,” the CJI said when Chandrachud submitted that the Assam police has summoned Allahbadia for joining the probe during the day, as reported by PTI.

The Chief Justice responded, "I have assigned the bench and it will come up (before a bench) in two-three days," when Abhinav Chandrachud informed the court that the Assam police had summoned podcaster Allahbadia to join the investigation.

Who is Abhinav Chandrachud? Abhinav Chandrachud is the son of former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

Abhinav Chandrachud is a lawyer practising at the Bombay High Court with an impressive academic background. He completed his Doctor of the Science of Law (JSD) and Master of the Science of Law (JSM) at Stanford Law School, where he was a Franklin Family Scholar, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Additionally, he pursued an LLM at Harvard Law School as a Dana Scholar and graduated from the Government Law College, Mumbai, in 2008.

Abhinav has also worked as an associate attorney at prestigious firms like Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. He is a recognised author, having written the Republic of Rhetoric: Free Speech and the Constitution of India (2017) and Supreme Whispers: Conversations with Judges of the Supreme Court of India 1980-1989 (2018).

What's latest in Allahbadia row? Allahbadia's comments on parents and sex during his appearance on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent sparked controversy, leading to multiple FIRs being filed against him and others in various regions across the country.

An Assam police team has arrived in Pune to issue a summons to Samay Raina in connection with a case filed in the northeastern state regarding his now-deleted YouTube show India's Got Latent. Raina, who owns a house in Balewadi, Pune, is among those named in the case, which was registered in Guwahati on Monday by a local resident who accused the show of promoting obscenity.

Along with Raina, podcaster Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija have also been named in the case. Additionally, Allahbadia was asked by Mumbai police to appear at the Khar police station, and he is also facing a police complaint in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

I have assigned the bench and it will come up (before a bench) in two-three days.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has registered a case under relevant sections of the IT Act and has requested the removal of all 18 episodes of the comedy show.